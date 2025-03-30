What's the story

Bengaluru-based Pace Digitek, a leading provider of solutions in the telecom infrastructure sector, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The company plans to raise ₹900 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO will include a fresh issue of shares with a face value of ₹2 each, possibly including an equity share issue of up to ₹180 crore as part of pre-IPO placement.