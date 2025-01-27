What's the story

Denta Water and Infra Solutions's IPO has been massively oversubscribed at 221 times. The company's strong business model and healthy order book have drawn a lot of interest from investors.

Today, the firm will determine its share allotment date.

The public offer for Denta Water's shares was open between January 22-24. The IPO was priced in the range of ₹279 to ₹294 per share, with the company raising ₹220.50 crore through the fresh issue of 75 lakh equity shares.