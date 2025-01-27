Denta Water IPO allotment today: How to check status online
What's the story
Denta Water and Infra Solutions's IPO has been massively oversubscribed at 221 times. The company's strong business model and healthy order book have drawn a lot of interest from investors.
Today, the firm will determine its share allotment date.
The public offer for Denta Water's shares was open between January 22-24. The IPO was priced in the range of ₹279 to ₹294 per share, with the company raising ₹220.50 crore through the fresh issue of 75 lakh equity shares.
IPO specifics
Denta Water's IPO: How to check allotment details
Investors can check their Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status online via BSE and NSE websites, and the official portal of the IPO registrar.
Start by selecting 'Equity' in issue type and then choose 'Denta Water and Infra Solutions Limited' from the issue name dropdown menu.
Now, enter either the application number or PAN and tick on 'I am not robot' for verification. Finally, click on 'Search' to see if you have been allotted shares or not.
Allotment process
Denta Water and Infra IPO: Check latest GMP
Currently, shares of Denta Water and Infra Solutions are trading at a premium in the unlisted market. The gray market premium (GMP) for these shares stands at ₹121 per share.
This indicates that the company's equity shares are trading higher by ₹121 than their issue price in the gray market.
Based on today's GMP, Denta Water and Infra Solutions shares could list at ₹415 each, a 41% premium to the IPO price of ₹294 per share.
Business overview
A look at the company's projects and contracts
Denta Water has a strong presence in Karnataka, having completed 32 water management projects and working on 11 more.
As of November 30, 2024, the company had secured direct contracts worth ₹774 crore as a consortium partner, independent direct contracts worth ₹47 crore, and sub-contracts worth ₹465.72 crore for ground water recharging (GWR) projects.