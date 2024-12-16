Summarize Simplifying... In short Vishal Mega Mart's IPO has seen a strong demand, especially from Qualified Institutional Buyers.

Investors can check their share allotment status on the registrar's official website, KFin Technologies Limited, and the stock exchange websites.

The shares, with a grey market premium of around ₹19-20, are set to be listed on both BSE and NSE on December 18, potentially offering around 25% listing gains.

The ₹8,000 crore public issue was subscribed 27.28 times

Vishal Mega Mart's share allotment today: How to check status

Dec 16, 2024

What's the story The share allotment for Vishal Mega Mart's initial public offering (IPO) will be finalized today. The ₹8,000 crore public issue was subscribed 27.28 times during the subscription period between December 11 and December 13. Investors bid for a whopping 2,064 crore shares against the available 75.67 crore stocks, generating a demand of ₹1.61 lakh crore. Let us see how to check the allotment status.

Investor categories and IPO price band

The demand for Vishal Mega Mart's IPO was driven by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) who subscribed their share 80.75 times. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) followed suit, subscribing their share 14.24 times, while the retail investor segment was booked 2.31 times. The IPO price band was fixed between ₹74 and ₹78 per share, drawing a wide range of investors.

How to check IPO allotment status?

Investors can check their allotment status on various platforms including the registrar's official website, KFin Technologies Limited, and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) websites. On KFin Technologies's website, investors can choose "Vishal Mega Mart Limited" from a dropdown menu and enter details such as PAN, application number or Depository Participant (DP) client ID to check their allotment status.

How to check on NSE's website?

To check on NSE's website, head to (https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp). Next, register by signing up using your details and tap 'Submit' followed by clicking on 'Vishal Mega Mart.' Now, enter your IPO application number and press the 'Submit' button. Once done, the allotment status will be shown in a new window.

GMP and listing date

The grey market premium (GMP) for Vishal Mega Mart shares currently hovers around ₹19-20 per stock, and you could make listing gains of around 25%. The shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE on December 18, under the 'T+3' rule which requires listing within three days of subscription closure.