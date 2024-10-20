Summarize Simplifying... In short Next week, four companies are set to launch their Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

Waaree Energies and Deepak Builders & Engineers will open their subscriptions from October 21 to 23, with IPOs worth ₹4,321.44 crore and ₹260.04 crore respectively.

Waaree Energies and Deepak Builders & Engineers will open their subscriptions from October 21 to 23, with IPOs worth ₹4,321.44 crore and ₹260.04 crore respectively.

Meanwhile, Godavari Biorefineries and Afcons Infrastructure will start their IPO subscriptions from October 23 and 25, valued at ₹554.75 crore and ₹5,430 crore respectively.

4 new IPOs to open in mainboard segment next week

By Akash Pandey 06:28 pm Oct 20, 202406:28 pm

What's the story India's primary market will see the launch of four new initial public offerings (IPOs) in the mainboard segment next week. These are Waaree Energies, Deepak Builders & Engineers, Afcons Infrastructure, and Godavari Biorefineries. Hyundai India and two other companies are also expected to debut on the stock exchange. This surge in IPO activity highlights a strong growth trajectory for India's primary market.

Waaree Energies

The Waaree Energies IPO, worth ₹4,321.44 crore, will be open for subscription between October 21 and October 23. It includes a fresh issue of 2.4 crore shares worth ₹3,600 crore, and an offer for sale of 0.48 crore shares worth ₹721.44 crore. The price band has been fixed at ₹1,427-₹1,503 per share with several top financial institutions handling the IPO.

Deepak Builders & Engineers

Deepak Builders & Engineers will also launch its IPO on October 21, which will remain open till October 23. The book-built issue worth ₹260.04 crore comprises a fresh issue of 1.07 crore shares worth ₹217.21 crore, and an offer for sale of 0.21 crore shares worth ₹42.83 crore. The price band for this IPO has been fixed at ₹192 to ₹203 per share with Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd leading the book management process.

Godavari Biorefineries

Godavari Biorefineries is gearing up for its IPO subscription window from October 23 to October 25. The book-built issue is worth ₹554.75 crore and includes a fresh issue of 0.92 crore shares worth ₹325 crore, and an offer for sale of 0.65 crore shares worth ₹229.75 crore. The price band has been fixed at ₹334-352 per share, with Equirus Capital Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited managing the IPO.

Afcons Infrastructure

Afcons Infrastructure is preparing for its IPO subscription period from October 25 to October 29. The book-built issue is worth ₹5,430 crore and consists of a fresh issue of ₹1,250 crore, and an offer for sale of ₹4,180 crore. ICICI Securities Limited and Axis Capital Limited are managing this IPO process.