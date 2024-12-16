Summarize Simplifying... In short Narayana Murthy, a prominent Indian entrepreneur, has once again defended his belief in a 70-hour workweek, emphasizing the importance of hard work for job creation and wealth generation.

He highlighted the role of entrepreneurs in nation-building and urged young Indians to increase their productivity, stating that a Chinese worker is 3.5 times more productive than an Indian one.

Murthy believes that India's global respect hinges on its performance, not just its history.

The Infosys co-founder was speaking at an event in Kolkata

Narayana Murthy defends 70-hour workweek philosophy once again

By Akash Pandey 11:29 am Dec 16, 202411:29 am

What's the story Once again, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has pitched for a 70-hour workweek as a means to push India forward. He was speaking at the Indian Chamber of Commerce's centenary event in Kolkata. Murthy stressed the need for hard work and high aspirations for young Indians, adding that these are the key factors in pulling India out of poverty.

Economic strategies

Murthy highlights job creation and compassionate capitalism

Murthy emphasized the importance of job creation and what he called "compassionate capitalism," to develop infrastructure and create wealth. He noted that nearly 800 million Indians depend on free rations, a sign of the rampant poverty in the nation. "If we are not in a position to work hard, then who will?" he asked, calling on the audience to take charge of their shared future.

Entrepreneurship impact

Entrepreneurs' role in nation-building

Further, Murthy emphasized the importance of entrepreneurs in building the nation by creating jobs, generating wealth for investors, and paying taxes. He said job creation is important to generate disposable incomes and fight poverty. Looking back, Murthy said he was Leftist during Jawaharlal Nehru's time but later accepted capitalism as a way to create prosperity in India.

Productivity issues

Concerns about India's productivity levels addressed

Addressing concerns over India's productivity levels, Murthy shared a fellow attendee's comment that a Chinese worker is 3.5 times more productive than an Indian one. He urged young Indians to realize their responsibility in fulfilling India's founders' vision, arguing that the world's respect for India comes from its performance, not just history. "Performance leads to recognition, recognition leads to respect, and respect leads to power," he explained.