In brief Simplifying... In brief Vodafone Idea's shares rose by 4% after successfully meeting its 5G rollout obligations across 17 circles, avoiding a potential license cancellation.

The company also sold an 18% stake in Indus Towers to repay a five-year-old loan, and raised ₹20,000 crore through India's largest Follow-on Public Offer and additional funds from a promoter group.

This successful fundraising and debt repayment strategy, along with the upcoming 5G rollout, has more than doubled the company's stock value over the past year. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The company's shares closed at ₹17.14 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today

Vodafone Idea shares soar 4% after completing 5G rollout obligation

By Mudit Dube 04:26 pm Jun 21, 202404:26 pm

What's the story Vodafone Idea, a leading telecom service provider, has witnessed 4% surge in its share price today. This increase is attributed to the company's successful completion of its 5G rollout obligation across all circles, as confirmed by the Department of Telecommunications. The company's shares closed at ₹17.14 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), marking a 3.7% rise from the previous close.

Rollout obligation

Vodafone Idea fulfills 5G rollout obligation, avoids license cancellation

Vodafone Idea holds a 5G spectrum in 17 circles and has successfully fulfilled its rollout obligation in concerned spectrum bands. The company faced a penalty of nearly ₹1 crore for not meeting the deadline set for August 15, 2024, as reported by CNBC Awaaz. Failure to fulfill these obligations could have led to potential cancelation of its 5G spectrum license.

Debt repayment

Vi sells 18% stake in Indus Towers to repay loan

Earlier this week, Vodafone Idea announced the sale of an 18% stake in Indus Towers for €1.7 billion (approximately ₹15,300 crore). The majority of these funds will be used to repay €1.8 billion in outstanding bank borrowings secured against Vodafone's assets in India. This decision was largely influenced by persistent pressure from lenders regarding an outstanding loan taken five years ago.

Fundraising success

Vodafone Idea concludes ₹20,000 crore equity fundraising exercise

Vodafone Idea recently raised ₹18,000 crore through India's largest Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) and an additional ₹2,075 crore through a promoter group entity. This marks the successful completion of its ₹20,000 crore equity fundraising exercise. Over the past year, the company's stock has seen a substantial gain of 120%, more than doubling investors' money. The company plans to begin 5G rollout around Diwali.