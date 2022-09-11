Technology

Here's how you can get free Vi VIP number online

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 11, 2022, 08:42 pm 2 min read

Vi will deliver the SIM cards to the customer's home (Photo credit: Vi)

Telecom provider Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced an interesting offer in India that allows customers to select their own new number. They can also obtain a VIP one for free. Moreover, one can complete the required steps from the comfort of their home. Users need to head over to the Vi website, follow the on-screen instructions, and then get the number of their choice.

Context Why does this story matter?

A VIP number is usually a mobile number belonging to a legacy carrier code containing numbers in a special sequence (e.g., 12345).

Such numbers make users stand out in a crowd, and this is why people are willing to pay even a fortune to own such digit sequences.

Telecom operators happily welcome people wanting VIP numbers as they can make significant profits in auctions.

Details Telcos charge hefty sums for special numbers

Users who need a special VIP or fancy number have to pay hefty fees to telecom operators for the same. Now, Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering a similar option to customers that can be availed from the convenience of their homes. It is giving out some numbers to users for a nominal amount, while certain VIP ones can also be bagged free of cost.

Instructions What are the steps for getting a VIPnumbers?

Head over to the "MyVi" website, and visit the VIP number section. Enter your area's postal code to check if the service is available there. Provide your current number in the given box for communication purposes. Further, search for a sequence of digits you want in your number. You can then select your desired one from Vi's "premium" list of free and paid numbers.

Availability All areas under serviceable postal codes can avail offer

Earlier, it was claimed that only a small number of users would have access to the service. Now, it appears that the telecom operator is providing it to anyone as long as their area is under serviceable postal codes. However, it is important to keep in mind that your chances of actually getting a special number depend on the availability of the number sequences.