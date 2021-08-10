Sensex surges over 250 points; Nifty tops 16,300

The 30-share index was trading 257.31 points or 0.47% higher at 54,660.16

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 250 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in index majors Infosys, Reliance Industries, and ICICI Bank, despite a largely negative trend in global markets. The 30-share index was trading 257.31 points or 0.47% higher at 54,660.16, while the broader National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty advanced 64.05 points or 0.39% to 16,322.30.

Here are the top gainers and losers

HDFC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2%, followed by Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, and Axis Bank. On the other hand, PowerGrid, ITC, Bajaj Auto, and Nestle India were among the laggards. In the previous session, Sensex ended 125.13 points or 0.23% higher at 54,402.85, while Nifty advanced 20.05 points or 0.12% to 16,258.25.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in capital market

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs. 211.91 crore on Monday, as per provisional exchange data. "A likelihood of complete reopening of the economy supported by continued low positivity rates and faster vaccination process augurs well," said Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

RBI's soft monetary policy stance indicated sustained low-interest-rate scenario: Expert

"Further, the Reserve Bank of India's continued soft monetary policy stance to support ongoing economic recovery indicated a sustained low-interest-rate scenario in the country, which is important to foster growth," Modi noted. "US equities ended mostly lower as the spread of Delta variant of coronavirus and downgrade of China growth by Goldman Sachs weighed on investor sentiments and triggered profit booking," Modi added.

Brent crude rose 0.46% to $69.36 per barrel

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Shanghai and Seoul were in the red. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.46% to $69.36 per barrel.