Oval Test, Karun Nair registers 57-run knock versus England: Stats

Indian batter Karun Nair was dismissed early on Day 2 of the 5th Test versus England at The Oval. Nair, who batted well on Day 1, resumed Friday on an unbeaten 52 with India placed at 204/6. Despite hitting the first ball for a four on Day 2, Nair failed to build on his knock and perished to pacer Josh Tongue. Here's more.

Knock Nair puts in a shift before getting dismissed On Day 1, Nair came out at number five following Shubman Gill's dismissal. Since then, Nair put in an effort for India. He battled it out there in the middle and got the occasional boundaries by dispatching the loose balls. He shared a fifty-plus stand alongside Washington Sundar. On Day 2, a fuller in-swinging ball from Tongue saw Nair get trapped LBW.

Runs Nair averages 26.85 in the ongoing Test series Nair consumed 109 balls for his 57. He slammed 8 fours. With this knock, he now owns 562 runs from 10 matches (16 innings) at 43.23. This was Nair's maiden Test fifty. He had hit 303* versus England back in 2016. In the ongoing series, Nair has amassed 188 runs from 4 matches (7 innings) at 26.85.