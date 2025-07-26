Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: Will rain hamper Day 4 of Manchester Test? 

The fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 between India and England is currently underway in Manchester. The match has been dominated by England, who ended Day 3 with a score of 544 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Now, all eyes are on Day 4 as Ben Stokes and Liam Dawson will resume their innings. Meanwhile, rain is likely to play a part on Day 4 of the contest. Here is the weather report.

Weather update UK Met Office predicts light rain for morning session The UK Met Office has forecast a 50% chance of rain at 10:00am local time, increasing to 60% by noon. The temperature is expected to hover around 17-20°C during this period. With England leading by 186 runs with three wickets remaining, they will be hoping to extend their lead further on Day 4 despite the weather conditions.

Game plan India aim to restrict England under 600 runs Meanwhile, India will be looking to wrap up England's innings quickly and restrict them under 600 runs. The day begins with Stokes nearing his century, hoping to capitalize on the situation. However, rain is expected at some point during the day, which could hamper India's plans. Notably, India posted 358/10 while batting first. They are trailing 1-2 in the five-match series.