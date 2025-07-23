Manchester Test, Anshul Kamboj makes his international debut: Key stats

Page Loader
Kamboj received India's Test cap number 318 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

By Parth Dhall
Jul 23, 2025
03:48 pm
What's the story

Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj has been rewarded with his debut Test cap. Kamboj was included in India's Playing XI for the 4th Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. Kamboj, who was earlier called up as cover owing to injury concerns, has replaced the injured Akash Deep. The 24-year-old is also a handy batter down the order. Here are the key stats.

Replacement

Kamboj replaces Akash Deep

As mentioned, Kamboj was not part of India's original squad for the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He was added as cover following the 3rd Test between the two sides at Lord's. The BCCI announced that all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and pacer Akash Deep are out with injuries. Notably, Kamboj was picked for the Manchester Test ahead of Prasidh Krishna, who earlier played in the series.

Information

Kamboj joins Anil Kumble

As per Cricbuzz, Kamboj has become the second Indian player to make their Test debut at Old Trafford in Manchester. He has joined the legendary Anil Kumble, who played his career's first Test on this ground, in 1990.

Record

All 10 wickets in an innings

Kamboj, who hails from Haryana, made headlines by taking all 10 wickets in an innings against Kerala at the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy. His phenomenal figures read 10/49. Kamboj became the third bowler to take all the wickets in an innings in Ranji Trophy history. He joined the likes of Premangshu Chatterjee (10/20, Bengal vs Assam, 1956) and Pradeep Sundaram (10/78, Rajasthan vs Vidarbha, 1985).

Journey

Journey of Anshul Kamboj 

Kamboj started his journey with tennis-ball cricket. His talent was spotted when he played for Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2024. Kamboj made his First-Class debut in February 2022, for Haryana against Tripura in Delhi. The right-arm seamer owns 79 wickets from 24 FC games at an average of 22.88. His tally also includes a half-century from the bat (HS: 51*).