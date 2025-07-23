Google Play, Android generated ₹4T revenue in India in 2024

Google Play and Android have generated an estimated ₹4 lakh crore in revenue for app publishers and the wider Indian economy in 2024, a Public First report has revealed. The study highlights the impact of these platforms on India's digital economy, one of the largest and fastest-growing globally. It credits rapid smartphone adoption, affordable data plans, and a vibrant developer ecosystem as key drivers of this growth.

Economic transformation India's digital revolution The report emphasizes India's digital revolution as a major force in transforming how millions of people participate in the modern economy. Android, the world's most popular mobile operating system, powers smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other smart tech from various manufacturers. Google Play serves as the official app store and digital distribution service for these Android devices.

Job creation Over 35 lakh jobs created in this space The report also highlights the significant job creation by the app ecosystem supported by Google Play and Android. It estimates that over 35 lakh direct, indirect, and spillover jobs have been created in this space. India is now home to the second-largest number of active developers on Google Play with more than one million developers registered.