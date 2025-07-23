Page Loader
Delhi government announces 'Innovation Challenge' for vehicles: What is it?
The challenge seeks solutions for retrofitting end-of-life and BS4 heavy vehicles

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 23, 2025
03:57 pm
In a bid to tackle vehicular pollution, the Delhi government has launched an 'Innovation Challenge' for retrofitting end-of-life (EOL) and BS4 heavy vehicles. The challenge seeks unique solutions to upgrade these vehicles to meet BS6 emission standards. The move is part of a larger effort by the government to reduce emissions and promote sustainable technology in transportation.

The applications for this challenge will be first evaluated on merit. The selected scientific proposals will be awarded ₹5 lakh and provided with testing support. The final assessment will be done by the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), with successful entries winning ₹50 lakh each. This is part of the Delhi government's strategy to encourage practical, scalable innovations to combat pollution from heavy vehicles.

Retrofitting diesel cars into electric vehicles

Along with the Innovation Challenge, the Delhi government is also looking at retrofitting diesel cars into electric vehicles. This is part of its larger clean transport strategy. The move comes after directions from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to ban BS4 diesel-guzzling heavy vehicles in Delhi from November 1, as part of efforts to curb vehicular pollution in the capital.