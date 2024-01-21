WhatsApp fixes camera bug in Android beta: Details here

By Dwaipayan Roy

Users were unable to snap and share photos or videos

WhatsApp has rolled out an update for its Android beta version 2.24.2.20, fixing a pesky bug that stopped users from accessing the camera within the app. Now available on the Google Play Store, this update has resolved the issue for those who've installed it. If you're still facing the bug, chances are you're using an outdated version of the app.

Camera bug details and user concerns

This camera bug first appeared in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.2.13 update, which was designed to handle app updates through Meta's preinstalled App Manager application. Some beta testers found themselves unable to launch the camera, receiving an error message urging them to restart their device. The bug affected users trying to use the camera in chats, updates tab, or even during a conversation, hindering their ability to snap and share photos or videos.

Ineffective solutions and auto-update complications

Simply restarting the device or closing the app didn't fix the camera bug, making a new update necessary. Users with auto-update enabled might have unknowingly received the problematic version, causing issues when trying to use the camera within WhatsApp. Thankfully, the latest update on Google Play Store has addressed this problem, allowing users to access the camera without any hiccups.

Upcoming WhatsApp features

WhatsApp is working on two new features for its Android and iOS applications, respectively. Firstly, for iOS, it is working on a facility that will allow channel owners to transfer ownership without any hiccups. Meanwhile, for Android, there will soon be an option to share files with people nearby. File sharing will be end-to-end encrypted, and the sender's phone number will remain hidden to non-contacts.