WhatsApp, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team announce multi-year partnership

Fans can anticipate exciting surprises with exclusive and bespoke content

WhatsApp, the popular private messaging platform, has embarked on a multi-year collaboration with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team. This partnership signifies WhatsApp's entry into sports sponsorship, providing exclusive team content and real-time race updates to its followers worldwide via the Meta-owned platform. It was unveiled exclusively through the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team WhatsApp Channel on the eve of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Mercedes-AMG F1 team was early adopter of Channels broadcast

In September, the Mercedes-AMG F1 team became an early adopter of WhatsApp's new Channels broadcast feature. This enables the team to offer fans a glimpse into behind-the-scenes experiences, insights, and the challenges of preparing for race weekends and competing for podiums. The feature has already garnered over 650,000 followers before Saturday night's Las Vegas Grand Prix, showcasing unique content with drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

WhatsApp's role in team's success

Toto Wolff, CEO-team principal, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1, emphasized the significance of WhatsApp in team achievements, noting it facilitates faster communication and decision-making throughout the organization. Wolff disclosed he frequently receives messages in group chats from Mercedes board members inquiring about strategy during races. The platform also serves as a tool for coordination, collaboration, and real-time data sharing. WhatsApp head Will Cathcart said, "We've been amazed at how the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team relies on WhatsApp to keep the organization running."

WhatsApp's continues expansion into sports content

In recent years, WhatsApp has produced highly praised long-form and short-form content featuring athletes and their stories. Notable examples include Naija Odyssey, a film starring NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo, and We Are Ayenda, which highlights the Afghan Youth Women's National Football team. The alliance with the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team further reinforces WhatsApp's dedication to delving into sports content and bridging the gap between athletes and their fans.

Meta's fastest-growing service in young demographics

WhatsApp, purchased by Facebook for $19 billion in 2014, has become an essential asset for Meta, which also owns Instagram. Meta spokesperson Vispi Bhopti stated that it is Meta's fastest-growing service among the 18-35 age group, especially in cities like Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and Seattle. The collaboration with the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team is anticipated further to enhance the platform's appeal to younger users.