JioMart shoppers can avail up to 70% off through WhatsApp

By Rishabh Raj 06:44 pm Sep 29, 202306:44 pm

This year, JioMart experienced a sevenfold increase in monthly orders through WhatsApp compared to the previous year (Photo credit: Meta)

As part of Meta and JioMart's one-year-long partnership anniversary celebration, JioMart has announced huge offers, where the e-commerce company will offer massive discounts of up to 70% on a wide range of products. Plus, they are giving away more than 200 exciting prizes, including new iPhones. On August 29, 2022, Meta Platforms signed a partnership with JioMart. This integration allowed users to shop on JioMart through WhatsApp, from browsing products to making payments, all within the messaging app.

JioMart's remarkable growth

In an official announcement made today, Meta shared that JioMart experienced a sevenfold increase in monthly orders through WhatsApp compared to the previous year. This surge in popularity also led to a sixfold month-on-month growth in new customers using JioMart on WhatsApp. As part of this expansion, JioMart diversified its product offerings on WhatsApp to include groceries, fashion, and electronics.

JioMart CEO expresses enthusiasm

Sandeep Varaganti, the Chief Executive Officer of JioMart, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership's success, saying, "The launch of JioMart on WhatsApp last year has been an extraordinary success; we have truly democratized digital commerce for everyone and brought in new customers." Varaganti also announced that JioMart will soon be making the Reliance Jewels range available for purchase through WhatsApp.

Meta's strategic partnership with JioMart

The collaboration between Meta Platforms and JioMart marks a global-first innovative integration for Meta. The success of this partnership showcases that businesses and individuals find messaging platforms like WhatsApp to be a quicker and more convenient way to complete tasks. As the partnership continues to flourish, both companies are expected to keep innovating and providing even more seamless shopping experiences for users on the platform.

How to avail the offers?

To access JioMart's extensive catalog and take advantage of these incredible discounts, users simply need to send a 'Hi' message to the JioMart number on WhatsApp at 79770-79770. In response, they will receive the full catalog, showcasing irresistible offers on daily essentials, electronics, beauty products, fashion, and more.