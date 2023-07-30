Technology

WhatsApp for iOS: Now add participants from group chat window

Written by Akash Pandey July 30, 2023 | 05:08 pm 2 min read

The feature is currently limited to beta testers

WhatsApp is pushing a new feature on the native iOS beta application, and it is currently limited to select testers. The facility allows you to add new participants to the groups right from the group chat window. It might not be a significant add-on; however, it definitely adds to user convenience, speeding up the process of adding new group members and saving time.

How to enable the facility?

The feature was initially discovered in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.16.10 update. Now, WhatsApp is exploring a similar option on iOS. In fact, a limited group of beta testers may be able to use the new feature by installing WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.15.1.77 update. Post-installing the firmware, some users might be prompted to add new participants to groups, right within group chat window.

How to use it?

Once you have the latest iOS beta app, look out for the new banner at the top center in a specific group chat. Upon clicking the banner, you should be able to add new participants to the group from the group chat screen. This feature will act as a shortcut, eliminating the need to open the group info page to add a new member.

The new facility will help users save time

The new facility might prove to be useful to some users because it speeds up the process of adding new group members, saving time. Currently, you need to navigate through the group info to add other people to a group. Once the feature is available, a banner will start appearing, acting as a reminder that adding members to a group is now more convenient.

WhatsApp recently introduced instant video messaging

WhatsApp has recently announced an instant video messaging feature on iOS and Android. Using this facility, users can record and share short videos directly in one-on-one or group conversations. You can record and send up to 60-second-long video messages. That said, the data sent or received will be end-to-end encrypted, ensuring better privacy over the information shared.

The videos play on mute by default

Video messages are a great way to respond to chats in real time. They let you give instant live reactions. However, do note that the video messages you send/receive will play on mute automatically. The sound can be enabled by tapping on the video.