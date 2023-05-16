Technology

Now you can lock chats in WhatsApp: Here's how

Now you can lock chats in WhatsApp: Here's how

Written by Akash Pandey May 16, 2023, 11:47 am 2 min read

Chats will be accessible only using passcode, fingerprint, or Face ID authentication

WhatsApp has rolled out a new privacy-focused feature, dubbed Chat Lock, which hides your most intimate chats behind an additional layer of security. Once you have enabled the feature for a particular chat thread, it will be removed from the regular onscreen inbox and placed in a new folder accessible only with password/biometrics. The feature is rolling out for both Android and iOS.

Why does this story matter?

You can currently use biometric authentication to keep your WhatsApp account secure.

However, this does not prevent prying eyes from potentially viewing messages from your special chat thread if somebody has your unlocked phone that is open to WhatsApp.

But the new feature allows individuals to keep their private conversations more secure and only accessible with the user's fingerprint, Face ID, or passcode.

Chat Lock hides contents in notifications

The Chat Lock feature makes it nearly impossible for anyone else to open the chat other than the user themselves. Locking a chat thread removes it from the inbox and places it behind a folder that is accessible only with the owner's password/biometrics. It disables the author/message previews in notifications. Also, the media shared in locked chats doesn't automatically get saved to the gallery.

How to enable feature?

To enable Chat Lock for a chat thread, you need to follow these steps: Head to a particular user's chat and click on their name to open account details. Scroll down and tap on the Chat Lock feature, appearing right after the Disappearing Messages option. Now, enable the toggle for "Lock this chat," and confirm with your fingerprint/password/Face ID to lock the conversation thread.

More Chat Lock options coming in days ahead

This Chat Lock feature enhances the security of private conversations and promotes data privacy. Over the next few months, Meta is planning to add more Chat Lock options, including locking for companion devices. Users will also be allowed to create a custom password for the chats, which can be different from the one they use on a daily basis for their smartphone.

Feature now rolling out for Android, iOS

The ability to lock chats is rolling out to both Android and iOS users globally. It can be seen in the latest update of WhatsApp available on the Google Play Store and App Store.