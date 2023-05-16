Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for May 16: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey May 16, 2023, 10:09 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program has enhanced the battle royale gaming experience by allowing players to unlock a variety of exclusive in-game items. The additional rewards help gamers improve their performance and raise scoreboard standings. The redeemable codes are released on a daily basis, and can be used by those who are hesitant to spend resources on in-game items. Check out today's codes.

Why does this story matter?

Garena released Free Fire MAX with visual upgrades in September 2021.

The game quickly gained popularity in India's Android ecosystem. In a very little time, it has also surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Hence, to show appreciation for their fans, developers now offer redeemable codes on a regular basis, allowing them to obtain a variety of in-game items for free.

A gamer can redeem each code just once

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, individuals must access the rewards redemption site with their official login credentials. Guest IDs won't help them redeem codes. Additionally, only the individuals on Indian servers can claim the codes. Each alphanumeric character set can be redeemed once per player. The codes should be accessed within 12-18 hours of publishing.

Check out the codes for May 16

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. May 16 can help you unlock protective gear, reward points, outfits, loot crates, royale vouchers, diamonds, outfits, pets, skins, and more. UVX9PYZV54AC, BR43FMAPYEZZ, NPYFATT3HGSQ, FFCMCPSGC9XZ. MCPW2D2WKWF2, GCNVA2PDRGRZ, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, B3G7A22TWDR7X. 6KWMFJVMQQYG, FF7MUY4ME6SC, MCPW2D1U3XA3, FFCMCPSEN5MX. HNC95435FAGJ.

These are the steps to redeem the codes

Head to the official rewards redemption website for Free Fire MAX at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Log in using your registered Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, Huawei, or VK account credentials. Now, enter a code into the text box and click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." For each successful redemption, you will be allowed to pick up the associated reward from the game's notification/mail panel.

