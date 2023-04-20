Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for April 20

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 20, 2023, 10:36 am 2 min read

The game is currently available only to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is an action-adventure battle royale game that was released in September 2021 by 111 Dots Studio. As a token of appreciation, the creators of the game provide a number of exclusive rewards on a daily basis. If you are unwilling to spend real money on purchasing the additional in-game items, you can also access them for free via redeem codes.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the upgraded version of Free Fire, which is banned in India.

The former is currently available only to Android users in India and has recorded over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

The free rewards redemption program, frequent updates, and improved gameplay have contributed to the game's growing popularity among Indian users.

Each redeem code can be accessed only once

There are a few ground rules to be followed in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. Users can redeem as many codes as they wish to but each code can be accessed only once. The codes can only be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website and Indian servers. The redeem codes expire 12-18 hours after release.

Check out the codes for today

Here are the codes for April 20: 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU. FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, FJK8-SL6W-Q203, LIGH-TU95-VXHX, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3. FY87-HYBT-VGFC, VXSB-EN4K-56I9, Y8H7-B6V5-C4XS, B3G7-A22T-WDR7X. 9ER8-FG7H-BYU4, JVK9-DS2W-QJ2U.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Head to the game's official ﻿rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Log in to your account using your registered Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy and paste any redeem code into the text box and click "Confirm" and then select "Ok." You will be able to collect the associated reward from the game's mail section after every successful redemption.

