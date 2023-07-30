Technology

Sony Bravia A8F OLED TV is 50% off on Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey July 30, 2023 | 03:33 pm 2 min read

Sony Bravia A8F features X-Motion Clarity technology (Photo credit: Sony)

Sony is one of the most popular brands in India's premium smart TV segment. If you want to upgrade to a new large-screen TV, check out this deal on the 55-inch Bravia A8F OLED model. The television offers rich cinematic views. It packs several new-age features to uplift your entertainment experience. Interestingly, it is selling for half its original price. Have a look.

Why does this story matter?

The OLED TVs represent a technological advancement over LCDs, featuring sharper, more vibrant colors. Evidently, many brands aim to expand their footprint in this smart TV segment. However, Sony has been in this category for years now. The 55-inch Bravia OLED TV usually sells at a higher price. However, it has become a considerable choice with this Flipkart deal.

Everything to know about the deal

The Sony Bravia A8F bears a price tag of Rs. 3,29,900 for the 55-inch variant. However, it is retailing on Flipkart for Rs. 1,64,999, which translates to a 50% discount. Buyers can avail Rs. 4,000 instant discount on online transactions using HDFC Bank credit cards. Additionally, up to Rs. 11,000 benefit is also applicable in exchange for an old device.

The television promises 100Hz refresh rate

The Sony Bravia A8F sports a minimalist design with thin bezels. It is equipped with a speaker setup, which produces 50W audio output and supports Dolby Audio and DTS Digital Surround. The television boasts a 55-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) OLED display with a 100Hz refresh rate. It features Super Bit Mapping 4K HDR to create a smooth and natural 4K picture quality.

It is equipped with four HDMI ports

The Sony Bravia A8F includes four HDMI ports, three USB slots, an RF port, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless connectivity options on the television include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The device supports voice assistance

The Sony Bravia A8F is powered by the brand's in-house X1 Extreme 4K picture processor. The television boots Google TV based on the Android TV operating system. It also promises smart voice control via the remote which supports Google Assistant. It comes integrated with Google Play Store, meaning you can download a host of streaming services and enjoy your favorite content.