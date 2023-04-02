Technology

GIGABYTE G5 MD gaming laptop is now cheaper on Flipkart

GIGABYTE G5 MD gaming laptop is now cheaper on Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 02, 2023, 05:40 pm 2 min read

The GIGABYTE G5 MD gets Dynamic Boost 2.0 technology for enhancing graphics (Photo credit: GIGABYTE)

The GIGABYTE G5 MD is a safe choice for a gaming laptop. It packs some noteworthy features and impressive hardware for its price. The machine boasts a 144Hz LCD panel, 16GB of RAM, 4GB of NVIDIA graphics, up to 6TB of expandable storage, and a 48.96Wh battery. The device is currently retailing with an attractive discount via Flipkart. Check out the deal.

Why does this story matter?

Taiwanese brand GIGABYTE makes some of the best-performing laptops, with high quality and reliability.

The G5 MD is a feature-rich gaming offering with great looks and solid performance.

The device has an excellent selection of ports and three storage drives that make it one of the most upgradeable gaming laptops available in the market.

Everything to know about the deal

On Flipkart, the GIGABYTE G5 MD costs Rs. 1,32,000. However, it is selling at Rs. 76,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 55,010. Additionally, up to Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus is also applicable on the laptop, which reduces its price to Rs. 56,990. Buyers can even avail Rs. 1,000 instant discount on UPI payments, and up to Rs. 750 off with DBS Bank credit cards.

The laptop gets a 144Hz LCD screen

The GIGABYTE G5 MD sports a conventional design with narrow borders, a backlit keyboard with 15 preset colors, and an HD web camera. The device sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS-level Anti-glare LCD screen, with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a "WINDFORCE" cooling system, which features dual fans, four heat pipes, and three exhaust vents.

It has multiple ports for I/O

The GIGABYTE G5 MD includes three Type-A ports, a Type-C slot, an HDMI 2.0 port, a mini DP 1.4 socket, a 3.5mm jack, a microSD card reader, and an RJ-45 port. It offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connections.

The device packs 16GB of RAM

The GIGABYTE G5 MD is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11. Under the case, it has a 48.96Wh battery that can be recharged using the bundled 180W fast-charging adapter. It houses dual 2W speakers with DTS:X Ultra support.