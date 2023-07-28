Technology

WhatsApp now allows instant video messaging: How to use it

Written by Akash Pandey July 28, 2023 | 12:07 pm 2 min read

All video messages will be end-to-end encrypted (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature, which will be helpful to both Android and iOS users. The Meta-owned platform has announced instant video messaging, which allows users to record and share short videos directly in one-on-one or group conversations. The video messages can be up to 60 seconds long, and being end-to-end encrypted, they will be sent securely over the network.

Why does this story matter?

Voice messages transformed the way people communicate on WhatsApp, by providing a quick and secure way to share your voice. While such messages have been a standard feature on WhatsApp for years now, the platform has now expanded on this facility with instant video sharing. WhatsApp finally supports sending and receiving video messages in addition to voice ones.

Here's how to record a video message

Sending a video message is very similar to sending a voice message. The icon previously reserved for voice messages can now be tapped to enter video message mode. Simply hold it and record your video clip. The message will be sent once you release the button. To record the video without having to keep the button pressed, just swipe up to enable a lock.

Videos will be muted by default

At the moment, users can send up to 60-second-long video messages. As per WhatsApp, the data sent or received is end-to-end encrypted, in order to ensure better privacy over the information shared. That said, the videos you receive in a chat, will play on mute automatically. To enable the sound, you simply need to tap on the video.

The new feature lets you express yourself in real time

Video messages allow you to respond to chats in real-time. You are free to speak your mind and say whatever you want. Whether it's wishing someone a happy birthday, making them laugh at a joke, or sharing good news, video messages are always a fun way to send greetings or share emotions with your loved ones.

The facility is now rolling out to users

The ability to record and share short personal videos directly in the chat is rolling out in a phased manner. It will be made accessible to all Android and iOS users over the coming weeks.