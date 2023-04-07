Technology

Apple iOS 17: Expected features, launch date, and eligible devices

iOS 17 could bring a revamped Control Center (Photo credit: Apple)

All eyes are on Apple's upcoming WWDC event which will commence on June 5. Among the most-awaited releases is the iOS 17 operating system. The new version of the software that powers the company's iPhones will reportedly come with several "nice to have" features along with performance updates. Per MacRumors, iOS 17 is expected to bring certain major changes to the Control Center.

The Control Center was introduced with iOS 7

The Control Center has had quite a journey since when it was first introduced with the iOS 7 update, where it could be accessed by swiping up from the bottom of the display. It was the iOS 11 update that introduced the Control Center the way it is seen today, accessible by swiping down from the top right corner of the display.

iOS 17 could launch a revamped Control Center

There have been no significant changes made to the Control Center since iOS 11 which was released in 2017. The upcoming iOS 17 update could bring a turnaround. The latest operating system is expected to introduce a revamped Control Center, with "prominent changes" per MacRumors. However, we do not know as yet, what exactly these changes will entail.

Here are some other features that iOS 17 might introduce

Per MacRumors, iOS 17 update might integrate features supporting Apple's much-anticipated mixed reality handset. Apple may also enable sideloading, which would allow you to download apps that are not part of the App Store and the tech giant will incorporate changes with the upcoming iOS 17. The latest operating system will also carry support for next-generation CarPlay, among other features and improvements.

Which devices will be compatible with iOS 17?

There is no clear-cut information on which devices will be compatible with iOS 17. One report claims Apple will cut support for several older devices, including iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. However, more recent reports suggest that all devices which have been updated to iOS 16 will support iOS 17 as well.

When will iOS 17 be launched?

Apple is expected to announce the new iOS 17 at the WWDC 2023 event which would be held from June 5 to June 9. The June 5 program will be broadcasted on numerous platforms including Apple's official website and Apple TV.