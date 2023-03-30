Technology

Apple WWDC 2023 starts June 5: What to expect

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 30, 2023, 04:31 pm 2 min read

The event will begin on June 5 and will carry on until June 9 (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple is all set to kick off this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5. While software-related developments are expected to be the prime focus of the event, hardware-related announcements are not completely ruled out. The excitement is high as the company might finally unveil the much-anticipated mixed-reality headset that has been the iPhone maker's best-kept secret in recent years.

Why does this story matter?

All eyes are on the mixed reality handset which would be the first major tech product from the company since its iconic smartwatch which made its debut about eight years ago.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has chosen to remain hush-hush about the whole thing but this year's WWDC event is said to be Apple's "biggest and most exciting yet."

Apple's AR/VR handset could be called Reality Pro

Apple's mixed reality headset will boast state-of-the-art features, including eye and hand-tracking capabilities. It is rumored to act as an additional Mac display, if needed, and can also duplicate the functions of iPhones and iPads. It will provide both augmented reality and virtual reality experiences. The device, which could be called Reality Pro, has been in the making for over seven years now.

The company might release the new Mac Pro as well

At WWDC 2023, Apple could also release the upgraded version of the Mac Pro, powered by the company's M-series processor. The design aspect of the Mac Pro could be largely similar to the former models, but change is expected in terms of hardware. The company is also rumored to launch new MacBook Air featuring a larger screen. But it may not debut in June.

iOS 17 will come with several "nice to have" features

Apple customers will also take interest in the company's latest operating systems, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, and tvOS 17. According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, iOS 17 could come with several "nice to have" features. Unfortunately, we do not know as yet what these new features will entail. Reportedly, macOS 14 will come with a few significant changes.

The event will be conducted from June 5-9

WWDC 2023 will commence on June 5 and will go on till June 9. The June 5 keynote from Apple Park will be broadcasted on several platforms, including Apple TV and the official Apple website.