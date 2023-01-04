Technology

Apple increases iPhone, iPad, and MacBook battery replacement costs

Apple increases iPhone, iPad, and MacBook battery replacement costs

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 04, 2023, 04:52 pm 2 min read

The new prices will be effective from March 1, 2023 (Photo credit: Apple)

Own an old iPhone, iPad, or MacBook and want to replace its battery? Well, be prepared to fork out more. Starting March 1, 2023, Apple will charge at least an additional $20 (roughly Rs. 1,700) for battery replacement on any of the aforementioned products. The price hike will be global, although the costs will change depending on the region.

Why does this story matter?

Cupertino tech giant Apple occupies a high position in the consumer electronics space, and this latest hike in repair costs is indicative of that.

Buying an Apple product is already expensive and this move will surely have an impact on the decisions of potential customers.

Whatever the motive, a lot of people will surely be irked.

Here's a look at replacement costs in the US

Battery replacement on iPhones 13 or older, will cost $89 (around Rs. 7.370). Meanwhile, the battery replacement cost for iPhone 14 series will remain unchanged at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,200). MacBook Air's battery replacement will cost $159 (Rs. 13,200), a $30 rise. The battery replacement fee for MacBook Pro laptops will be $249 (roughly Rs. 20,600) a $50 (Rs. 4,140) bump.

What about iPads?

Battery replacement on iPads will witness a $20 cost hike, bringing the total up to $119 (Rs. 9,850). The models include iPad Air (fifth-generation and older), Pro 11 (third-generation and older), iPad Pro 12.9 (fifth-generation and older), Pro 9.7, Pro 10.5, and iPad mini (sixth- to the fourth-generation). Apple has deemed the third-generation iPad mini (Cellular+WiFi) to be obsolete.

How to schedule a battery replacement?

To schedule a battery replacement, customers can head to service centers and send the gadget to Apple via mail. They can also opt for an onsite service from authorized service providers. iPhone users enrolled in the AppleCare+ can get their battery replaced for free if it "holds less than 80 percent of its original capacity." They will remain unaffected by the cost hikes.