Why you are receiving unkown international calls, messages on WhatsApp

Written by Athik Saleh May 08, 2023, 03:32 pm 3 min read

WhatsApp scams involving international numbers have increased

Be it sending a formal message to the boss or sharing a funny meme with friends, WhatsApp is the go-to instant messaging app for many. The app's popularity has made it a favorite of scammers. From discount deals to job offers, WhatsApp scams have evolved. Lately, there has been an increase in scams involving international numbers. Let's see why.

WhatsApp users are getting calls with random ISD codes

Have you recently received a WhatsApp call originating from an unknown ISD code? If you did, chances are someone is trying to get a hold of your hard-earned money through devious means. Let's take a look at some of the common ISD codes these scam calls have: +251 (Ethiopia), +60 (Malaysia), +62 (Indonesia), +254 (Kenya), +84 (Vietnam), +223 (Mali), and others. Looks familiar?

Scam calls from international numbers leave people flustered

Scam calls from international numbers are not uncommon on WhatsApp. What's worrying, however, is the sudden increase in the number of such calls. Interestingly, users are getting both audio and video calls. Such calls leave most people flustered, especially when they are not expecting international calls. Many are worried about how scammers go their numbers.

Scamsters are also texting from international numbers

It's not just calls, though. Have you recently received a text from an international number claiming to be an HR executive? Did they offer you a part-time job? Well, don't be fooled, because it is part of the same scam. These so-called 'HR executives' will offer you a handsome payment for a simple task. Do not fall for that.

Scammers may have bought many VoIP numbers

What is the reason behind the sudden increase in these calls? There are a few plausible reasons for scammers targeting WhatsApp users at such a scale. For instance, they might have bought VoIP (voice over IP) numbers or virtual numbers to target WhatsApp users. It is quite easy to use them. This means, those international calls may not be actually international.

They might have obtained international SIMs in bulk

Another reason is the bulk purchase of international numbers. It is a known fact that personal data (mobile number, address, and email) is sold online and most of these purchases are done by spammers and scammers. Bad actors have well-coordinated networks and with the rise of AI chatbots, it is easy to create luring traps. The popularity of WhatsApp makes it a target medium.

WhatsApp is a cost-effective and secure platform for scammers

Scams involving international numbers are expensive when using cellular networks. WhatsApp has emerged as a cost-effective alternative for scammers. Looks like they finally decided to take full advantage of that. Additionally, WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption makes it extremely difficult to find out who is behind the call or text. Therefore, beware of these calls and texts.

How to stay from such scams?

Now that you know about the scam, it goes without saying you have to stay safe from them. Primarily, you should not answer unknown audio or video calls, whether from national numbers or international. The same goes for texts too. Secondly, report and block any such numbers. Also, do not click on any links from untrustworthy senders.