WhatsApp could soon bring these features to Android and iOS

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 11, 2023, 03:10 am 2 min read

WhatsApp has released 21 new emojis from the latest Unicode 15.0, eliminating the need to download a different keyboard to be able to access them. However, it is currently being tested on the Android beta channel and will get a wider rollout soon. The Meta-owned app is also working on a couple of updates for the Android and iOS versions.

Why does this story matter?

The Meta-owned app has over 2 billion active users across the globe. Between 2016 and 2018, the number of WhatsApp users grew from one billion to 1.5 billion, and the user base has been increasing by roughly half a billion every two years.

Given its immense popularity, the social media app has to constantly work on upgrading its user experience.

Push name appears instead of the number in chat list

WhatsApp is releasing an update where the push name appears instead of the number within the chat list. This option might be particularly useful when you are part of a large group. Whenever you receive a message from an unknown sender, you will now see their push name instead of their phone number within the chat's message bubble.

The feature is currently under development

However, this feature is currently being developed and tested on the beta channel for both Android and iOS versions. It is a part of Android 2.23.5.12 and iOS 23.5.0.73 updates.

The drawing editor will include new fonts among other enhancements

WhatsApp is also looking to revamp the drawing editor by incorporating new tools and fonts, which include Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze. You will easily be able to choose different fonts by tapping the font options displayed right above the keyboard, like Instagram. Among the other enhancements, there will also be the option to change the text background color.

This new feature will allow expiration dates for group chats

Another new feature for iOS, called 'expiring groups,' will allow you to set an expiration date for group chats. Once the date has been reached, users will be alerted to clean up the group. You will also be able to remove the scheduled expiration date. The option is under development and will be released via a future update.