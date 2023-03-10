Technology

WhatsApp threatens to exit the UK over Online Safety Bill

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 10, 2023, 08:39 pm 3 min read

The bill is expected to be passed later this year

WhatsApp's head, Will Cathcart, said the company will leave the UK if forced to weaken its encryption policies under the country's upcoming Online Safety Bill. Cathcart described the bill as the most concerning piece of online legislation currently discussed in the western world. The Meta-owned app is not the only one that refused to lower its encryption standards. Even Signal had a similar response.

Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp has been widely lauded for its end-to-end encryption policies and when those privacy standards stand at risk of being compromised, one can imagine what the response would be.

But WhatsApp is not the only one that is willing to exit the UK. Even Signal thinks it is better to depart than conform to laws that are against user privacy and protection.

Here's why the bill is causing a problem

As part of the UK's Online Safety Bill, companies will be required to use "accredited technology" to scan users' messages for child sexual abuse material or CSAM. The bill does not specify how these scans would be implemented, but according to security researchers, these "content moderation policies" would be impossible to implement without breaking end-to-end encryption.

What is end-to-end encryption?

End-to-end encryption essentially means that only the sender and receiver will be able to view the message. That is, even WhatsApp or Signal, cannot read messages sent over their own service.

Our users all around the world want security: Cathcart

"The reality is, our users all around the world want security," said Cathcart. "98% of our users are outside the UK. They do not want us to lower the security of the product...it would be an odd choice for us to choose to lower the security of the product in a way that would affect those 98% of users."

UK has the power to demand the removal of encryption

The UK already has the power to issue the removal of encryption, thanks to the 2016 investigatory powers act but WhatsApp has never received a legal demand to do so, said Cathcart. If the company does not adhere to the bill, it could face fines of up to 4% of its parent company Meta's annual turnover, unless it completely departs from the UK market.

The Online Safety Bill is expected to be passed later this year. If it does, it could expand the powers of the UK government to moderate online platforms, enabling it to require effective content moderation under the penalty of large fines.