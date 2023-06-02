Technology

How does Meta Quest 3 differ from Quest 2

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 02, 2023, 02:18 pm 3 min read

Quest 3 houses a next-gen Snapdragon VR chip as opposed to Snapdragon XR2 in Quest 2

Meta has introduced the Quest 3, as its latest virtual and mixed-reality headset. It will start shipping by year-end at a price of $499.99 (nearly Rs. 41,150) for its 128GB model. The next-generation Quest 3 features a more compact design, higher resolution, superior performance, and more advanced Meta Reality technology. Here's a quick comparison of the new VR/MR headset with its predecessor, Quest 2.

The new headset is thinner than the outgoing model

The Quest 3 is significantly different from the Quest 2. It is 40% slimmer than its predecessor and sports an interesting front fascia design with three pills for tracking, including the dual 4MP RGB color cameras and a depth sensor. The camera sensors aid with inside-out tracking and improved color video passthrough, which includes 10 times more pixels than the Quest 2.

The Quest 3 comes with an advanced Meta Reality technology

The Quest 3 includes "best-in-class Meta Reality technology," says Meta. This suggests that a user will likely be able to pull mixed reality experiences into the real world around them. The VR/MR headset also uses "innovative machine learning, and spatial understanding" to blend the contents of the virtual world with the real world and create "limitless possibilities" for exploration.

It retains the rear-firing speakers

The Quest 3 has three dots near the volume controls, which seem like contact charging pins, similar to what you get on the Quest Pro. Meta may probably introduce some sort of charging base station bundled with the Quest 3 or even make it an optional accessory. The device has a redesigned head strap. However, it still retains the rear-firing speakers for built-in audio.

You get a revamped set of controllers

The Quest 3 comes with redesigned controllers - noticeably different from Quest 2. They have better ergonomics and comfortability and include TruTouch haptics. The new controllers look similar to the Quest Touch Pro units offered with Quest Pro. However, they have different charging connectors/hardware. According to Meta, users will be allowed to upgrade to Quest Touch Pro controllers for use with Quest 3.

The VR/MR headset comes with backward compatibility

The Quest 3 offers backward compatibility, meaning it gets support for all the Quest 2 titles, giving users access to over 500 VR games, apps, and experiences that already exist in the Meta ecosystem. Also, the new VR/MR headset can be connected to a PC to play PCVR games. The device will also get its own exclusive set of games, in the near future.

Meta Quest 3: Pricing and availability

Meta will begin shipments for Quest 3 by 2023-end. The headset will start at $499.99 (around Rs. 41,150) for its base 128GB model. If you are not willing to wait, get your hands on Quest 2, which will be sold with discounts starting June 4. It'll cost $299.99 (around Rs. 24,700) and $349.99 (around Rs. 28,000) for 128GB and 256GB SKUs, respectively.

Should you wait for the next-generation VR/MR headset from Meta?

If you can spend nearly $500 wait for Quest 3. However, the difference of $200 makes the Quest 2 a more considerable choice. As per Meta, the Quest 2 will get some performance enhancements via the upcoming software update, increasing the CPU and GPU performance by 26% and 19%, respectively. It will also get support for Dynamic Resolution Scaling to improve pixel density.