How to use WhatsApp's new desktop app on Windows

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 23, 2023, 08:22 pm 2 min read

You can now make audio calls with up to 32 people (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp has launched a new desktop app for Windows, bringing performance enhancements and better calling features. The new version supports multi-device sync which allows you to use WhatsApp even if your phone is switched off. It also allows audio calls with up to 32 participants, similar to the limits available on the mobile app. Here's more on how to use the desktop app.

Ever since WhatsApp introduced multi-device support in 2021, a feature that lets you sync your current account across multiple devices, the app has been working on enhancing the desktop experience.

As is the case with the WhatsApp mobile version, the latest desktop app also supports end-to-end encrypted messages, calling, and the exchange of media, allowing mobile users a secure environment on the desktop too.

You can make video calls with up to 8 people

You can now make video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people on the new desktop app. The company is planning to increase this limit in the future. "The new Windows desktop app loads faster and is built with an interface familiar to WhatsApp and Windows users," according to the company's official blog post.

WhatsApp has released a new beta version for Android tablets

WhatsApp is also testing an app for Mac desktops, which is currently in the beta stage. Moreover, the Meta-owned company has released a new beta version compatible with Android tablets and is planning to bring Whatsapp to more devices in the future.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp released two group-related features

Recently, WhatsApp brought in two group-related features. The first one lets admins decide who can be a part of the group, allowing more control over group privacy. The second one lets you see the common groups you share with a particular contact. Before this, you had to go to a contact's profile to find out which groups you have in common.

Here's how you can download the latest version

To download the latest version of WhatsApp on your desktop, head to the Microsoft App Store. For those who already have the app, you have to update it to access the latest features.