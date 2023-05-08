Technology

Can Zoho's cross-platform browser, Ulaa, compete with Google Chrome

Written by Akash Pandey May 08, 2023, 06:27 pm 3 min read

Ulaa allows individuals to import their search history from Google Chrome with just a simple login

Software-as-a-service firm Zoho Corporation has introduced its India-made cross-platform web browser, Ulaa. It is based on Chromium and uses privacy-focused DuckDuckGo as its default search engine. Ulaa comes with several noteworthy features, which make it one of a kind in 2023, rivaling Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and others. Here's everything you need to know about the first privacy-focused web browser from Zoho.

Why does this story matter?

Zoho's Ulaa is dubbed as India's alternative browser to Google Chrome.

The Chennai-based tech company believes that Ulaa will help small business owners securely access their work-related accounts, block advertisements, and protect online privacy without compromising on functionality.

The web browser is designed to secure an individual's personal data using pre-built features that universally block website surveillance.

Ulaa is a Chromium-based browser

Zoho's Ulaa is built on the Chromium platform, which means it gets access to all the best features available on browsers like Google Chrome. Similar to other Chromium-based browsers, Ulaa will offer a seamless experience. Likewise, you may expect it to have all the security capabilities of other browsers. It also supports cross-platform syncing, giving you access to the search history on multiple devices.

These are the modes you get in Ulaa

Personal mode: It offers secure logins and tracking prevention, maintaining your privacy. Work mode: It boosts productivity, blocks distracting websites, and even protects users from phishing attacks using the stringent ad blocker. Kids mode: It allows a safe, colorful user interface with parental controls. Developer mode: It is built for professional web developers/testers. Open Season mode: It lets Ulaa behave like average browsers.

The browser uses DuckDuckGo as its default search engine

Unlike Chrome, Ulaa performs search operations using DuckDuckGo, which is enabled by default. DuckDuckGo is a search engine aimed at protecting users' privacy. Also, it ensures that you don't get unnecessary ads on your window, for a product you recently searched on your browser. Ulaa also allows you to choose from search engines including Bing, Google, Yahoo! India, and more.

Ulaa comes with a multi-ID model

The Ulaa web browser has a built-in ad blocker, to prevent advertisements from appearing on websites. However, you can disable the ad blocker simply with a press of a button. It uses the multi-ID model, making it challenging to track/link to a user's browsing session. The browser has also disabled an API that connects/communicates with internet-connected devices, to block online tracking.

It is available for all major platforms

Ulaa can be downloaded for free on major operating systems such as Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. The desktop version, in particular, offers inbuilt features like Smart Tabs Grouping, Notes, Tabs Manager, Smart Dashboard, Screen Capture, Password Manager, and more.

Can Zoho's Ulaa take on Google Chrome and others?

According to Statcounter, Google Chrome currently leads the market with a 63.45% share, followed by Apple's Safari (20.48%), Microsoft Edge (4.97%), and Mozilla Firefox (2.76%). The existing browsers in the market use time trackers/idle monitors, to feed information to businesses that pay for user data. However, Ulaa doesn't compromise users' privacy while browsing the web. Hopefully, it will get a fair response.