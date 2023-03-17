Technology

How iPhone 15 Pro Max will challenge top-tier Android flagships

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 17, 2023, 08:09 pm 2 min read

The recently released video displays the thickness of bezels on iPhone 15, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max models

Apple is gearing up for the iPhone 15 series. While the launch is still months away, the rumor mill doesn't take a day off to reveal details on the upcoming iPhone line-up. Now, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has been tipped to set a new benchmark for thin bezels, per tipster Ice Universe. The flagship handset is said to have 1.55mm super-thin borders.

Why does this story matter?

Smartphone makers have been trying hard to minimize the display borders in a bid to achieve a higher screen-to-body ratio.

We have already seen curved edges help remove side bezels but so far, no OEM has truly pushed the display to its extreme edge.

Apple may have now figured out a way to achieve this feat if one goes by the latest rumors.

iPhone 15 Pro Max will have the slimmest bezels ever

According to Ice Universe, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will set a new record for thin bezels. The border surrounding the device's display will measure only 1.55mm. Comparatively, the thickness of the bezels on the iPhone 14 Pro Max is 2.17mm. Currently, Xiaomi 13 holds the record for the slimmest bezels on a smartphone at 1.81mm, followed by Samsung Galaxy 23 at nearly 1.95mm.

The iPhone 15 Pro will also get the same treatment

A couple of weeks ago, the display panels for the iPhone 15 series were revealed through a video, where the iPhone 15 Pro models were stated to get thinner bezels compared to those on the vanilla models. If the recent CAD renders are believed to be true, the iPhone 15 Pro will also sport super-slim bezels-similar to its Max sibling.

What else will be onboard?

Apple is transitioning from the Lightning connector to Type-C for the entire iPhone 15 series. The word is that Foxconn will maintain encryption for Apple's mass-produced Type-C ports to limit the speed of charging and data transfer. However, this may be against EU's attempt to unify fast-charging standards. In addition, all iPhone 15 models will sport a "Dynamic Island" seen on 14 Pro variants.

The Pro models may ditch physical buttons

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are said to be slightly curved around the edges. They may also debut capacitive volume up/down and power buttons, and a slightly thicker camera layout. The "ProMotion" display is likely to remain exclusive to the Pro-monikered devices. The non-Pro models are tipped to use 60Hz OLED panels-similar to the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.