Technology

Slack GPT, Einstein GPT: Slack uses AI to improve itself

Slack GPT, Einstein GPT: Slack uses AI to improve itself

Written by Athik Saleh May 04, 2023, 06:54 pm 3 min read

Slack GPT is Slack's own version of a generative AI tool

Generative AI is the talk of the town. Slack joined the AI bandwagon when it introduced ChatGPT on the platform. Now, at the Salesforce World Tour event in NYC, the company has announced the steps in its AI evolution. Slack's new offerings are aimed at making things easy for users with AI. Let's see how the company plans to improve itself with AI.

Why does this story matter?

The tech world has accepted AI is the next stage of its evolution. Companies worldwide are trying to incorporate generative AI in one form or another.

With the competition in enterprise apps tighter than ever, Slack does not want to be left behind. The company wants to be one of the leaders in the AI revolution.

The new features are a sign of that.

Slack GPT ups the productivity of customers on Slack

The GPT fever has caught Slack too. The main attraction of the Salesforce event was 'Slack GPT,' Slack's own version of generative AI. It is being developed to help boost customers' productivity. Slack GPT offers multiple productivity power-ups. From summarizing long threads to creating canvases to generating content for email campaigns or blogs, SlackGPT can do it all.

Einstein GPT will provide and summarize insights about customers

Slack's GPT craze does not end there. Salesforce's 'Einstein GPT' is also being incorporated into the platform. Einstein GPT integration will make it easy for employees to understand customer data. It will also summarize Huddle calls and create canvases based on those calls. Salesforce developed Einstein GPT to help with customer relationship management (CRM). It can also help with tasks related to sales.

Users can integrate their own language models

What's more interesting than Slack's in-house AI offerings is an 'AI-ready platform.' What does that even mean? For starters, it means users can integrate the language model of their choice. They can use OpenAI's ChatGPT or Anthropic's Claude to automate their workflow. Slack said users will be able to add generative AI into their workflow "without a single line of code."

Slack's AI features are still in development

Slack's three-pronged approach to AI will take shape in the coming months. The company has announced these features long before their availability to give customers a sense of what's coming. Slack GPT, Einsten GPT, and the AI-ready platform are still in the development phase. It is unclear when the company plans to roll them out.