WhatsApp on iOS to introduce community tabs within chat lists

Written by Akash Pandey May 08, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Another day, another update. WhatsApp is working on improving the in-app experience for users. A new report from WABetaInfo states that the Meta-owned platform is working on community tabs within the chat list for iOS. All the communities you have created or joined will appear within the chat section. The feature is currently under development and it will be released in a future update.

The "Community Tabs" is currently unavailable in iOS. However, with WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.9.0.76, you can preview the upcoming ability. WhatsApp will add a new toolbar at the top of your chat list from where you can access all your communities. Upon selecting a particular community tab, all the groups belonging to that community will appear in the chat list.

It will be limited to the groups linked to communities

Once the "Community Tabs" feature is rolled out, a blue badge will appear over a particular community icon when you get an update from a specific group associated with that community. This will help you get more control over the messages received. Do note that only the groups that belong to a particular community will be visible within the new toolbar.

WhatsApp for macOS gets a green tint for interface elements

WhatsApp continues to improve the user interface for its native application on macOS by introducing changes every now and then. The platform has updated the tint color to green, which now matches the primary color of the app. In layman's terms, every button and interface element that is blue-colored now appears to be green on macOS with the new update.

The change is noticeable on both beta/stable versions

The green shade on the macOS version of WhatsApp adds yet another element of distinction from the iOS app. The change is applicable on beta as well as stable updates of WhatsApp for macOS.

WhatsApp to also bring "Admin Review" feature to Android

Separately, WhatsApp is working on the "Admin Review" feature for Android users. Once enabled, it will allow group members to report any specific message within the group. The reported content will be sent to the admin for review. If it is found to violate the group's policy, the admin will have the privilege to delete that specific content for everyone within the group.