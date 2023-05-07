Technology

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X becomes cheaper via Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey May 07, 2023, 06:04 pm 2 min read

Lenovo's Yoga Slim 7i Pro X is a sleek, high-performing laptop with Intel CPU and NVIDIA graphics. The device has a robust hardware configuration, high-resolution display, and long-lasting battery, to let you accomplish all your day-to-day tasks. It is an excellent choice if you are looking for a premium laptop for work. Now, you can get it at a discounted price via Flipkart.

The Yoga Slim 7i Pro X has a price tag of Rs. 2,15,890. However, it is retailing at Rs. 1,59,990 on Flipkart. Interested buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,750 instant discount via SBI Bank credit card transactions, and no-cost EMI options with Flipkart Pay Later. The e-commerce site is also offering up to Rs. 27,900 off in exchange for an old laptop.

The Yoga Slim 7i Pro X bears an aluminum body, a backlit keyboard, a large touchpad, and a 1080p webcam. It sports a 14.5-inch QHD+ (1920x3072 pixels) IPS-level screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, 400-nits of brightness, 100% sRGB color gamut, and Dolby Vision. The laptop houses two Harman speakers with Dolby Atmos and dual-array microphones. It measures 15.9mm in thickness and weighs 1.45kg.

The Yoga Slim 7i Pro X includes a Type-A port, two Type-C (Thunderbolt 4) ports, an HDMI 2.0 socket, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the wireless connectivity end, it gets Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

The Yoga Slim 7i Pro X is powered by a 12-generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor, with 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home, and packs a 4-cell, 70Wh battery which can be re-fueled using the bundled 100W fast-charging adapter. It can deliver up to 10 hours of usage.

If you're interested in the deal, head to Flipkart, and search for the Yoga Slim 7i Pro X. Now, visit the dedicated page. If you've got an old laptop for exchange, avail the benefit, and click on "Buy Now." Watch out for bank offers too.