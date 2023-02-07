Technology

iPhone 14 Plus retailing via Flipkart for just Rs. 54,000

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 07, 2023, 06:17 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 14 Plus offers Emergency SOS via satellite

Apple's iPhone 14 Plus is now available at its lowest price ever. As a part of its limited-time sale, Flipkart is offering massive discounts and exchange offers on the device. If you've been planning to grab the 14 Plus model, this is the right time. The phone packs a 6.7-inch OLED screen, 12MP dual rear cameras, an A15 Bionic chip, and a 4,325mAh battery.

Why does this story matter?

The iPhone 14 Plus was made available starting October 7, 2022.

The handset may not have received a favorable reception due to its high price tag, but considering the latest Flipkart deal, purchasing the 14 Plus over iPhone 14 makes a lot more sense.

It retains the specifications of the regular model but comes with a bigger display and a better battery pack.

Everything to know about the deal

The iPhone 14 Plus was introduced at Rs. 89,900 for its 6GB/128GB configuration. However, it is currently retailing via Flipkart for Rs. 80,999. Additionally, buyers can avail Rs. 4,000 instant discount on the device using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. An exchange offer of up to Rs. 23,000 is also applicable. All these benefits reduce the device's price to just Rs. 53,999.

iPhone 14 Plus: What's onboard for you?

The iPhone 14 Plus offers a notch for Face ID and a selfie camera, similar to the iPhone 13 range. The device gets Ceramic Shield protection, an aluminum frame, and IP68-rated dust and water resistance. It boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1284x2778 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10 certification, Dolby Vision, and 1,200-nits of maximum brightness.

The phone offers a 12MP front-facing camera

On the rear, the iPhone 14 Plus flaunts dual cameras, which include a 12MP (f/1.5, OIS) main shooter and a 12MP (f/2.4) 120-degree ultra-wide sensor, along with a dual-LED flash setup. For selfies, it features a 12MP (f/1.9, AF) front-facing camera.

A 4,325mAh battery powers the Plus model

The iPhone 14 Plus is fueled by an A15 Bionic chip, mated with 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handset ships with iOS 16, and draws fuel from a 4,325mAh battery which supports both wired and wireless charging. On the connectivity end, it includes 5G, Emergency SOS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port.