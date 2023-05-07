Technology

POCO F5's India launch soon: Here's what we know

POCO F5's India launch soon: Here's what we know

Written by Akash Pandey May 07, 2023, 04:30 pm 2 min read

The POCO F5 will have 3,725mm2 of VC cooling area (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

POCO India is gearing up for the launch of a new mid-range smartphone, the POCO F5, in the Indian market. While the brand is teasing snippets, the rumor mill has churned out almost every detail regarding the device. The upcoming handset is getting Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, along with a range of new-age specifications. Here's everything we know about it.

Why does this story matter?

The POCO F5 is tipped to be a rebranded version of the China-specific Redmi Note 12 Turbo. The feature-rich handset will be introduced in India as well as global markets on May 9.

It will be the first device in its segment to have a 12-bit display and flagship-level SoC. If priced competitively, the POCO F5 could be an instant hit in our country.

The handset will boast a 120Hz 12-bit OLED screen

POCO F5 will have a top-centered punch-hole, IP53 protection, thin bezels, and power button-embedded biometric sensor. The device will sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 12-bit OLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000-nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch response rate, 1,920Hz PWM Dimming, adaptive HDR, and Dolby Vision. It will be 7.9mm thick, and weigh 181g. It will pack Dolby Atmos-powered dual speakers.

It will have a 64MP primary camera with OIS

At the back, the POCO F5 will sport three circular cutouts, which will include a 64MP (OIS) main shooter, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro lens. Up front, it'll have a 16MP camera. The Xiaomi Imaging Brain 2.0 will handle image processing.

A Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip will be onboard

The POCO F5 will house Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It may come in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations. The device will boot Android 13 with MIUI 14 on top. It will house a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. The 5G phone will include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, IR Blaster, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.

POCO F5: Price and availability

The POCO F5 is expected to arrive in India for under Rs. 30,000. However, the actual price will be revealed upon its launch on May 9. The device will be offered in at least two color variants.