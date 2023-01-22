Technology

Prior to debut, Moto G23 revealed in leaked renders

The Moto G23 will arrive in 3 colorways (Photo credit: DEALNTECH)

Motorola is prepping for the launch of another G-series phone, dubbed Moto G23. In the latest development, the high-resolution renders of the device have been leaked, along with a set of specifications it will offer. The phone will arrive in three colorways. It is tipped to house a MediaTek Helio G85 chip, meaning it will be a 4G offering.

Why does this story matter?

Motorola's ever-expanding G-series will soon grace the market with another entry-level phone.

The device has already been spotted on several certification websites, revealing some of its key specifications and features.

The Moto G23 will be targeted at budget-conscious buyers seeking a smartphone with a large display supporting a high refresh rate, multiple cameras, decent RAM and storage, and a long-lasting battery.

The device will offer a 90Hz IPS LCD screen

The Moto G23 will offer a water-repellent design, with a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, the device will sport a glossy finish, along with a rectangular camera bump. The smartphone will flaunt a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will arrive in Blue, Gray, and White colorways.

It will get a 50MP primary camera

The Moto G23 will offer a 50MP main rear camera with Quad Pixel technology, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro snapper, along with a LED flash. On the front, the device will get a 16MP selfie camera.

The phone will be powered by a MediaTek chipset

The Moto G23 will be backed by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which may come paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The device is expected to boot Android 13. Under the hood, it could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. Connectivity options must include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Moto G23: Pricing and availability

The Moto G23 is tipped to arrive in a single 4GB/128GB configuration which will bear a price tag of €199 (nearly Rs. 17,500). Following the launch in the European markets, the device may arrive in India.