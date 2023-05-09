Technology

IBM joins AI race with Watsonx, all-in-one tool for businesses

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 09, 2023, 06:36 pm 3 min read

Watsonx will aid businesses facing difficulty in AI deployment

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the biggest buzz in the tech world right now and IBM does not want to be left behind. To this end, the tech giant has unveiled Watsonx, an all-in-one tool for businesses to "train, tune and deploy machine-learning models." As per IBM, Watsonx offers a wide variety of large-scale AI models, trained on IT events, language, code, and geospatial data.

What can Watsonx do?

IBM claims that Watsonx will aid businesses that are facing difficulties in AI deployment in their workspace. Watsonx will provide customers with the required tools, consulting resources, and infrastructure for creating new AI models or modifying existing ones, depending on their requirements. Monitoring newly created models post-deployment will also be possible. This is similar to Google's Vertex AI and Amazon's SageMaker Studio.

Where will Watsonx be used?

As per IBM, Watsonx is the first AI tooling platform to provide "cost-effective infrastructure" and a wide variety of "pre-trained, developed-for-the-enterprise models." Its AI tools will be used by businesses engaged in cybersecurity, customer care, IT, and certain elements of the supply chain. The "more repetitive, back-office processes" will surely be replaced, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna has claimed.

IBM is also using AI start-up Hugging Face's models

IBM has also joined hands with AI start-up Hugging Face to integrate models built by the latter into Watsonx. Of these, three models have been highlighted by the tech giant. They are fm.model.geospatial (a model built on NASA's climate data), the fm.model.code which lets users "give commands in natural language and build the corresponding coding workflow," and the fm.model.NLP (a collection of LLMs).

Watsonx has three key sections

There are three sections within Watsonx. First is the watsonx.ai which can "train, validate, tune, and deploy" machine learning models for businesses easily. Next is the watsonx.data. It is responsible for scaling the AI workloads for the user's data from anywhere. Finally, watsonx.governance is responsible for ensuring "transparent and explainable data and AI workflows." The trio should be available to the public by October.

IBM Cloud Carbon Calculator has also revealed

Besides Watsonx, IBM has also showcased an "AI-informed" dashboard known as IBM Cloud Carbon Calculator. The firm joined hands with Intel to build it, and it is based on technology from IBM's research division. It allows businesses to "measure, track, manage and help report" carbon and greenhouse gas emissions generated via their cloud usage, across the workloads.