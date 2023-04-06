Lifestyle

AI recreates images of Ramayana characters, netizens in awe

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 06, 2023, 02:31 pm 2 min read

Check out the realistic looking characters created by Samuel

Another day to wake up to the wonders of artificial intelligence and machine learning! From voice assistance to personalized learning, AI taking the world by storm has become a regular feat in the world of technology. Recently, AI-generated images of the characters from the Indian epic Ramayana have left netizens amazed by what this automated system can do.

The AI generated images of Ram, Laxman, Sita, Hanuman, Ravana

Sachin Samuel, who is the founder and creative director of Bootpolish Talkies, took to LinkedIn to share some AI-generated pictures of Ramayana legends Lord Ram, Laxman, Sita, Lord Hanuman, and the evil king Ravana. The post quickly got viral as it tickled the fancy of many Hindu mythology lovers around the world, leaving people in awe of these creations.

The images were generated using an app called Midjourney

In his post, Samuel shared that he created the images using an AI tool called Midjourney. "Since childhood Ramayana always fascinated me. Ramayana has plenty of heartwarming characters. Even the villains, Vali, and Indrajit evoke tears when they die. That's the beauty of a great epic, where you could love and hate the villains equally," he wrote in his viral post.

Netizens were in awe as the post got viral

Samuel's comments section was flooded with people sharing their views about the AI-generated images. "This is amazing and probably the best way of representing South Asian mythological characters," wrote Siddhesh Zadey. "This is amazing. Sometimes peeling off layers and delving into basics can show so much substance. These images truly evoke the mind to read the Ramayana from a different perspective," expressed Gautam Verlekar.

AI has stunned people with more images in the past

This isn't the first time that AI has generated images that have swept people off their feet. Earlier this year, an AI user had created (and fooled the world with) an image of Pope Francis looking dapper in a white puffed jacket. A photographer won a contest by generating an AI image featuring two surfers paddling in a sea during the wee sunrise hours.