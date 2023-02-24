Technology

How to stay safe from fake ChatGPT apps and scams

How to stay safe from fake ChatGPT apps and scams

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 24, 2023, 05:06 pm 3 min read

ChatGPT can be accessed only through the official website

OpenAI's ChatGPT is the fastest-growing consumer app in history. The downside of popularity is that people will always try to take advantage of that. ChatGPT is not immune to that. Scammers are already using the chatbot as a front to trick unsuspecting users. Your money and private details are in danger. Continue reading to see how you can protect yourself from ChatGPT-based scams.

Why does this story matter?

ChatGPT's growth into an internet sensation has been sudden and unprecedented. The AI chatbot's abilities have stunned users.

The exponential increase in demand for the chatbot has overwhelmed OpenAI as well. However, this has opened an opportunity for those who want to take advantage of the situation.

Since people are still getting used to AI, it is easy to exploit them.

Scammers offer free, uninterrupted access to ChatGPT

OpenAI launched ChatGPT Plus earlier this month. The paid tier was introduced as a way to deal with the increasing demand for the AI chatbot. It targets those who want to use the chatbot without any restrictions. The introduction of the paid tier has opened a doorway for scammers. They trick users by offering free and uninterrupted access to ChatGPT.

Scammers are creating fake desktop versions of ChatGPT

Scammers are offering a fake desktop version of ChatGPT. These phony versions of ChatGPT claim to provide unrestricted access. They also create Facebook pages to promote these counterfeit versions. When users click on the link in the Facebook post, they will be taken to a website that looks like ChatGPT. The website then prompts users to download a supposed website version of ChatGPT.

They are using malware to steal sensitive information

When users download the fake ChatGPT, they are actually installing malware on their devices. According to Kaspersky, scammers are using Fobo Trojan to steal the social media account credentials of those who fall victim to the trap. During the installation process, users will see an error message saying ChatGPT cannot be installed. By then, the trojan will be installed.

There are fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play

Apart from fake ChatGPT versions that are a front for cyberattacks, there are also fake ChatGPT apps in the market. Multiple such apps are available on Google Play and third-party Android app stores. These apps either trick users into installing malware or providing their account details. Now, let's see how we can protect ourselves from such scams and scammers.

There is only one way to access ChatGPT

Firstly, you need to know that ChatGPT can only be accessed via https://chat.openai.com/auth/login. Since there is no official API available, there is no way developers can create apps that utilize ChatGPT directly. Now, if you come across a fake ChatGPT app on either Google Play or App Store, report them. Also, do not download things without thinking twice or thrice.