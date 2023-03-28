Technology

Apple releases iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4 updates: Check what's new

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 28, 2023, 07:27 pm 2 min read

The iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 updates are now rolling out to users globally

Apple has finally rolled out the stable iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 updates for iPhones and iPads, respectively, after introducing their beta versions last month. The latest OS versions add 21 new emojis, notifications for web apps, VoiceOver support for maps, and more. They also add bug fixes and security updates for iPads/iPhones. Here are the complete details.

iOS 16.4 brings voice isolation for phone calls

The iOS 16.4 update adds a set of 21 fresh emojis to the emoji keyboard, including animals, hand gestures, and objects. The home screen now gets notifications for web apps. The update has introduced the voice isolation feature, which minimizes ambient noise and prioritizes a user's voice during phone calls. It also enables the detection of duplicate photos/videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library.

It optimizes the crash detection feature on iPhone 14 series

iOS 16.4 adds VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app. It adds an accessibility setting for auto-dimming the videos when light flashes/strobe effects are detected. The update optimizes crash detection on iPhone 14/14 Pro. It adds a fix for children's "Ask to Buy" requests that might be failing to appear on the guardian's device. Issues related to Matter-compatible thermostats have also been addressed.

The iPadOS 16.4 update adds new Apple Pencil hover features

The iPadOS 16.4 update introduces 21 new emojis, notifications for web apps on the home screen, detection of duplicate photos/videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library, VoiceOver support for maps, and an accessibility setting to automatically dim video. It adds tilt and azimuth support for Apple Pencil hover, allowing users to preview their drawing at any angle before making it in Notes.

It also brings several bug fixes to iPads

The iPadOS 16.4 update fixed a problem with the Apple Pencil's responsiveness that occurred when sketching or taking down notes in the Notes app. It has addressed the issue where the "Ask to Buy" requests from kids might not be reaching the parent's device. Additionally, it resolves the problem of Matter-compatible thermostats going unresponsive after being paired with Apple Home.

The updates are rolling out globally

Following the beta release, Apple's stable iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 updates are now rolling out for iPhones and iPads globally. However, some features might be limited to a particular region, or may not be available for all Apple devices.