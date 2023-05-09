Technology

How WhatsApp plans to tackle annoying spam calls and messages

How WhatsApp plans to tackle annoying spam calls and messages

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 09, 2023, 06:09 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp has collaborated with Truecaller to put an end to spam communications (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

Spam calls and messages have become increasingly bothersome. Given its popularity, WhatsApp remains an easy target for scammers. The Meta-owned app, which has seen an uptick in spam calls in recent times, has partnered with Truecaller to put an end to spam communications. The platform is also working on a few features that will allow users to tackle spam calls more effectively and conveniently.

Why does this story matter?

At present, WhatsApp lets you block and report spam messages and calls. The collab with Trucaller might prove to be a long-term solution to the threats the messaging app faces from scammers.

Talking about Truecaller, it is widely popular mainly due to its caller identification and spam filtering features. The app recently hit a big milestone, recording 350 million monthly active users.

Truecaller's services will help curb spam calls

By bringing in caller identification service from Truecaller to WhatsApp, the company is a taking massive leap to end spam communications. However, it is unclear how the implementation would work. It is uncertain whether WhatsApp plans to only integrate Truecaller's Caller ID feature or will also offer the spam call filter, which blocks spam calls automatically.

The feature is currently in the beta phase

Alan Mamedi, Truecaller's CEO, told Reuters that the feature is currently being tested in beta and that it will be rolled out globally by late May. Mamedi pointed out that India, which is Truecaller's biggest market, has been seeing a surge in WhatsApp spam calls.

WhatsApp's upcoming feature will help you ignore spam calls

Apart from integrating Truecaller's services into the platform, WhatsApp is also testing a few features that will help you stay away from spam communications. The app is readying a new 'Silence unknown caller' feature which will automatically mute calls from unknown numbers. You will be able to track the muted calls as they will be reflected in the in-app 'Calls' tab and the notification panel.

Blocking unwanted callers will become easier

Blocking a contact on WhatsApp is inconvenient. You have to navigate to that contact's info page and then scroll down to the bottom to find the block option. However things may change soon enough. The company is testing a shortcut that will let you block users right from notifications itself. The shortcut will be visible when you receive messages from unknown and untrusted senders.