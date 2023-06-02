Technology

Moto RAZR 40 v/s RAZR 40 Ultra: Check differences

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 02, 2023, 01:14 pm 2 min read

The RAZR 40 and RAZR 40 Ultra boot Android 13

Motorola has unveiled two flip-style foldable smartphones - RAZR 40 and RAZR 40 Ultra, in China. The duo has also been announced for the global markets with the monikers - RAZR and RAZR+, respectively. While the standard model is aimed at mid-range buyers, the Ultra (or +) variant targets flagship lovers. Here's a quick comparison between the two offerings.

Both devices have Corning's protective glass on the cover screen

The RAZR 40 is more like Galaxy Z Flip4 in terms of design. However, the RAZR 40 Ultra features a bigger, more practical cover screen. Both devices offer IP52-rated splash resistance. The Ultra model is slimmer (6.99mm v/s 7.35mm) and marginally lighter (184.5g v/s 188.6) than the standard variant. The handsets bear an aluminum frame, and Gorilla Glass Victus (for cover).

The RAZR 40 Ultra boasts up to 165Hz refresh rate

The RAZR 40 and RAZR 40 Ultra sport a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ 10-bit LTPO pOLED main display, with 413ppi pixel density and 1,400-nits peak brightness. They support 144Hz and 165Hz refresh rates, respectively. On the outside, the RAZR 40 has a 60Hz 1.5-inch 8-bit OLED display with 1,000-nits maximum brightness. The RAZR 40 Ultra has a 144Hz 3.6-inch 10-bit pOLED screen with 1,100-nits peak brightness.

The devices sport an optically stabilized primary camera

RAZR 40 sports a 64MP (f/1.7, OIS) primary camera and a 13MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide sensor. The RAZR 40 Ultra offers a 12MP (f/1.5, OIS) main shooter and a 13MP (f/2.2) 108-degree ultra-wide snapper. For selfies and video calls, the handsets offer a 32MP (f/2.4) front camera. The Ultra trim can shoot 4K videos at 60fps as opposed to the standard model's 30fps capability.

Qualcomm processors power the handsets

The RAZR 40 is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The RAZR 40 Ultra is backed by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The handsets boot Android 13. The RAZR 40 has a bigger battery (4,200mAh v/s 3,800mAh) than RAZR 40 Ultra. However, both support 30W wired and 5W wireless charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Moto RAZR 40, RAZR 40 Ultra: Price and availability

The RAZR 40 costs CNY 3,999 (nearly Rs. 46,550) for the 8GB/128GB model, CNY 4,299 (around Rs. 50,000) for the 8GB/256GB variant, and CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,700) for the 12GB/256GB configuration. The RAZR 40 Ultra is priced at CNY 5,699 (around Rs. 66,300) for the 8GB/256GB model and CNY 6,499 (nearly Rs. 75,650) for the 12GB/512GB version.