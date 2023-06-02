Technology

Boeing delays first Starliner flight launch for NASA: Here's why

Boeing delays first Starliner flight launch for NASA: Here's why

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jun 02, 2023, 12:15 pm 3 min read

Starliner was supposed to fly two NASA astronauts to the ISS in July (Photo credit: NASA)

Boeing has yet again delayed the first-ever launch of its Starliner astronaut capsule for NASA. The postponement comes after the firm discovered major safety issues with the spacecraft last week. Starliner was scheduled to take two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on July 21. However, the launch has now been delayed and chances are it may not take off this year.

Why does this story matter?

Boeing's Starliner mission has faced continuous setbacks and a string of delays now.

The company hoped Starliner would finally take off the ground this July but the postponement appears to be indefinite.

The recent safety issues came to light last week during in-depth investigations to certify whether the spacecraft was fit for crewed spaceflight.

What were the issues with Starliner?

One of the issues was with the Starliner's parachute system. The team found the suspension links of Starliner's three main parachutes had a lower failure load limit than previously considered. These links attach the parachute lines with their anchor tethers on the Starliner capsule. It was found that they could not manage Starliner's load if one of the parachutes were to fail.

The second problem arose due to flammable tape

The other issue relates to the protective tape running over the wiring harnesses all over the Starliner capsule. This tape runs several feet inside the capsule and is flammable. The company is now looking at solutions that involve "another type of wrapping over the existing tape in the most vulnerable areas that reduces the risk of fire hazard," said Mark Nappi, Starliner's program manager.

Starliner's first uncrewed test flight to ISS was unsuccessful

Starliner has been facing problems in one form or the other from the start. Boeing conducted Starliner's first uncrewed test flight in December 2019. However, it did not make it to the target orbit and failed to reach ISS. The company was required to make 80 corrective steps to resolve safety and other issues with the space capsule after a follow-up investigation by NASA.

Starliner's uncrewed test flight in May 2022 was a success

Boeing had to repeat the uncrewed test flight. Fortunately, the one held in May 2022 went well and Starliner made it to the ISS. However, the parachute and flammable tape issues were present on the May flight as well.

Boeing is targeting a year-end launch

Boeing's first crewed test flight was initially scheduled to launch in February this year but has seen consecutive delays. If Boeing resolves its parachute and tape issues in the coming months, the company may undertake another launch attempt by year-end. Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from NASA will fly on Starliner's first crewed flight, called Crew Flight Test.

Boeing will fly at least 7 crewed flights for NASA

Boeing is one of two private companies selected by NASA to fly crewed missions to and from the ISS through the agency's Commercial Crew Program. As part of the NASA contract, Boeing is supposed to fly at least seven crewed flights, including Crew Flight Tests, and six astronaut missions. Also, Boeing is likely to bear the cost incurred due to delays per the agreement.

SpaceX has launched 7 crewed flights for the agency

The other company picked by NASA to fly commercial test flights is SpaceX. So far, SpaceX has launched seven crewed flights to the ISS for the agency. The company has also launched three private flights, including the recent Ax-2 mission which returned on May 30.