China's robotic 'mason' could build lunar station using 3D-printed bricks

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 20, 2023, 03:10 am 2 min read

China's Chang'e 8 mission could involve using resources available on the Moon (Photo credit: ESA)

China seeks to establish a permanent base on the Moon in the future and for this purpose, plans to test 3D printing bricks from lunar soil by means of a robotic "mason." The country is planning to send its Chang'e 8 mission to Moon, sometime in 2028 and this expedition would most likely involve utilizing resources that are available on the lunar surface.

Why does this story matter?

Setting up a permanent establishment on the Moon would require intense planning and research. There would be a lot of construction involved and shipping all the necessary materials from Earth may not exactly be feasible, not to mention the costs involved.

In such a case, 3D printing could cut down expenses and could potentially revolutionize space exploration, allowing astronauts to create objects on demand.

The robotic mason would be an insect-like prototype

At a recent conference held in Wuhan, scientists confirmed that they were considering 3D printing bricks on the Moon by sourcing material already available from the lunar surface. Ding Lieyun, from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, explained that a "super mason"—a six-legged insect-like prototype—could help assemble the printed bricks on the lunar surface, similar to Lego pieces.

China wants to establish itself as a 'space power'

"Eventually, building habitation beyond the Earth is essential not only for all humanity's quest for space exploration but also for China's strategic needs as a space power," Lieyun told China Science Daily during the conference.

China wants to build International Lunar Research Station in 2030s

If China succeeds in its plan, the techniques could be applied to construct the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), which the country aims to build in the 2030s. China partnered with Russia in 2021 for this purpose. The ILRS project will include putting a space station in lunar orbit, a base on the Moon, and mobile lunar rovers and robots.

China is gearing up for its upcoming lunar missions

Currently, China is preparing for its upcoming lunar missions, including Chang'e 6. Scheduled to launch in 2025, the mission will gather the first samples from the far side of the Moon. Chang'e 7, the multispacecraft mission slated for launch in 2026, will look for water ice in the shadowed craters on the Moon, among its other science objectives.