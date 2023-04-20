Technology

SpaceX launches Starship on its first-ever test flight

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 20, 2023, 07:03 pm 3 min read

Starship's first test flight is expected to last 90 minutes (Photo credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX has successfully launched Starship, the world's most powerful rocket. This is the first combined test flight of the Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy booster—collectively called Starship. The launch vehicle took off from SpaceX's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The previous launch attempt on April 17 was called off less than 10 minutes before lift-off due to pressurization issues with the booster.

Why does this story matter?

We finally get to see the fully-stacked Starship system take off on its first-ever test flight.

Starship has been years in the making and its successful inaugural test flight has opened up new avenues in deep space exploration.

The company aims to use the fully reusable launch system on future space missions to the Moon and Mars.

The test flight is expected to last 90 minutes

Starship's first test flight is expected to last 90 minutes, from launch to splashdown. According to the flight test timeline provided by the company, Starship will reach Max Q, which is the point of peak mechanical stress on the rocket, roughly 55 seconds after lift-off. Stage separation is expected to occur at about 2 minutes 52 seconds after launch.

Starship spacecraft is expected to splash down in Pacific Ocean

The Starship spacecraft, equipped with six engines, will not make a complete orbit around Earth on this flight. It is expected to reach an altitude of 234km and splash down in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Hawaii. The Super Heavy booster will make a "belly-flop" maneuver to return to Earth. It will make hard water landing in the Gulf of Mexico.

What is the purpose of the first orbital test flight?

SpaceX aims to assess the performance of the Starship system during the test flight. Starship's upper stage has undergone multiple sub-orbital flight tests before and the Super Heavy rocket has been subjected to numerous tests as well, including the test firing of the Raptor engines in February. However, both the Starship spacecraft and the rocket have not flown together before today's flight.

The Starship system stands 395 feet tall

At 395 feet, Starship is the tallest rocket ever. The system has two parts: the Super Heavy rocket with 33 Raptor engines and the Starship spacecraft, which sits atop the rocket. The spacecraft is designed to disengage from the rocket once the latter has consumed its fuel. On the other hand, the Super Heavy booster is responsible for the first power boost at launch.

Starship is more powerful than NASA's SLS rocket

Starship is also the most powerful rocket, beating NASA's Space Launch System (SLS). Its 33 first-stage Raptor engines can produce 16.5 million pounds of thrust at take-off, almost twice that of SLS.

Starship will be able to carry both astronauts and payloads

Starship has the capability to ferry both astronauts and payloads to the Earth's orbit, Mars, Moon, and beyond. Super Heavy can ship payloads up to 100,000kg in the Low Earth orbit (LEO) during future space missions. The launch system will be able to transport payloads to much farther distances and at a "lower marginal cost per launch" than the current Falcon rockets.

Starship is a fully reusable system

The Starship system is designed to be fully reusable. That means the prime hardware parts will not be discarded, like other launch systems. Instead, it will be brought back to Earth and will be used again on future missions.