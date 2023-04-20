Technology

Hyper-realistic game leaves netizens wowed and vexed in equal parts

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 20, 2023, 01:50 pm 2 min read

First-person shooter, or FPS, video games are a favorite of gamers. However, these games rarely bring something new to the table. Well, that might change with the upcoming indie game Unrecord. DRAMA, the game developer, has released its first gameplay trailer. The trailer has incited strong reactions from the gaming community. Let's see what the hype is about.

Why does this story matter?

The past few years have seen FPS games grow in popularity.

Games like Apex Legends, Counter-Strike, and Call of Duty are some of the most played games in the world. FPS games have come a long way from their inception.

However, innovation has been stuck for a while now. Unrecord could be an answer to this problem.

The game is shown from a police bodycam's perspective

Unrecord is a single-player tactical shooter game. The action in the game is not shown from the main character's perspective like most FPS games. Instead, we see the game unfolds through a bodycam, which the main character—a police officer—is wearing. The game offers an "immersive and narrative" experience. It features "complex dialogues, tough moral dilemmas, and a unique shooting system."

French studio DRAMA is behind 'Unrecord'

A French video game studio called DRAMA is behind Unrecord. It is the studio's first video game. The studio was established in 2020 by French musician Théo Hiribarne. It is unclear when DRAMA started working on Unrecord. Alexander Spindler, the game's co-director, posted the first footage of the game on Twitter in October 2022.

The gameplay is startlingly realistic

So what makes the game special? It is the way the game looks that sets it apart. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, Unrecord's gameplay is startlingly real. The lighting, reflections, and bodycam visuals make distinguishing the game from real camera footage hard. The eye-catching visuals have taken the internet by storm. However, this has given rise to a debate.

Critics believe such hyper-realism in shooter games could be counter-productive

While many have congratulated the developers for creating hyper-realistic visuals, some are unsure of the impact of such realism in a shooter game. The critics of the game believe that the intense and realistic gameplay might be too close to home for many. Especially in a world where bodycam footages of police brutality are available in abundance.

Can such video games condition young people?

Cool, but uncomfortable and unsettling for some