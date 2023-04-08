Technology

TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G's India launch timeline, price revealed

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 08, 2023

TECNO CAMON 20 line-up may consist of three smartphones (Photo credit: TECNO)

TECNO is planning to introduce a new 5G smartphone in the Indian market under its CAMON series, dubbed CAMON 20 Premier 5G. In the latest development, tipster Paras Guglani has revealed the device's rear look, along with the specifications and launch timeline. The phone will get a stylish design and new-age features. It will arrive sometime in May, for under Rs. 25,000.

Why does this story matter?

After the launch of the PHANTOM X2 and PHANTOM X2 Pro smartphones, TECNO is now gearing up to refresh its CAMON line-up.

Just a day ago, the CAMON 20 and 20 Pro appeared on the Google Play Console listing. Now, the latest leak reveals details on the CAMON 20 Premier 5G.

This suggests at least three smartphones are in the launch queue.

A 120Hz AMOLED screen is expected

The CAMON 20 Premier 5G may get a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint scanner. According to the leaked image, the device will have a pentagonal-shaped camera module and an LED flash ring. It is tipped to feature a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will arrive in at least two colorways including Black and Pink/Burgundy.

It may get a 108MP main camera with OIS

The CAMON 20 Premier 5G will sport a triple rear camera arrangement, housing a 108MP main shooter with sensor-shift OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, a 16MP camera is expected.

The handset could have up to 512GB of storage

The CAMON 20 Premier 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will be shipped with HiOS 13, based on Android 13. Under the hood, the phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery. The 5G phone should offer dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.

TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G: Pricing and availability

The CAMON 20 Premier 5G may debut in the Rs. 25,000 segment, where it will compete with the Realme 10 Pro+, POCO X5 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and others. The device could arrive in May alongside the CAMON 20 and 20 Pro models.